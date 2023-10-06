FG, ILO to collaborate for workers’ welfare

The Federal Government has assured the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that it would work closely with the body to enhance the welfare and well-being of workers.

Simon Lalong, minister of labour and employment gave the assurance when the ILO country director to Nigeria visited him in Abuja on Friday.

Lalong said that closer collaboration would promote the dignity of labour in line with related all ILO conventions.

He commended the support and collaboration of the ILO over the years, especially in capacity-building and partnerships that have made the work environment for Nigerians productive and engaging.

“Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the ministry of labour and employment is ready to take the relationship with the ILO to a higher level,” he said.

Read also: Low grade workers to earn N25,000 more, safety net for 15 million Nigerians — Tinubu

He, however, assured that Nigeria would continue to work on the implementation of all the protocols it has ratified.

Earlier, Vanessa Phala the ILO country director to Nigeria, also assured of the readiness of the international body to work with Nigeria.

“We want to assure you of our readiness for more collaboration with the Federal Government.

She said the ILO would stay steadfast in ensuring that Nigeria attained the National Employment Policy, to effectively deal with the matters of child and forced labour, as well as other issues.

The country director commended Nigeria for being up to date in its reporting system.

Phala urged the minister to pursue the priorities of job creation, enterprise development, social protection and the establishment of the national labour advisory council.