FG has no solutions to current economic problems – Civil Service Union

…insists on N907,000 new minimum wage

Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), on Thursday said that the Federal Government has no solutions to successfully tackle the current economic challenges.

This is just as the Union said it was throwing its weight behind the position of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in demanding N907,000 Minimum Wage as proposed by the Union during Zonal meetings with the Tripartite Committee on the Minimum Wage.

Read also: NLC demands ₦794,000 minimum wage for South West workers

Adoga Aruwa, Chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, speaking at the 58th Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja Chapter, alleged that Nigeria is at the mercy of the foreign Agencies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) whose policies were said to be anti-people.

“I must inform you that our dear country is faced with a lot of challenges. The most vital of these challenges is economic challenge. You will agree with me that our government has no concrete idea on how to solve these challenges.

“We seem to be at the mercy of international agencies who are trying to direct our economic affairs such as the IMF. This of course, may bring about job losses”, he said.

Aruwa, while calling for unity among workers, stressed that the time in the country required encouragement among members especially on issues outside their primary assignment.

He said, “Comrades, I don’t want us to be repeating ourselves in the area of insecurity because it appears that our government does not have any solution in sight. The consequence of this is that banditry will continue to thrive.

“The National minimum wage, we’re no longer having the wage that can take us home. So, the NLC, TUC, and all the affiliates,we are on the same page in the struggle that government should increase our national minimum wage, so that we can meet up with the current challenges we’re facing as a result of high cost of living.”

Explaining the essence of the meeting, he said, “The purpose of this meeting is to create awareness, sensitize our workers on the current happenings in the country. It is a constitutional meeting we normally convey twice in a year. This is the first of this year.”

Also speaking, Daniel Otakpo, Assistant General Secretary, (NSCU), said Nigerians are suffering as a result of the fuel subsidy removal because there was no adequate preparation put in place to caution the effect.

He said, “In the first place you ask yourself how was the fuel subsidy removed by the President and Commander-in-Chief?

Read also: Tinubu to NLC: Maintain peace now, meet us in 2027

“We are aware that he was not quite prepared for the removal of the fuel subsidy because before fuel subsidies should be removed, you should have been put in place some programmes

“No program was put in place, he just made an announcement thinking it will be as easy as he thinks. Since the removal of fuel subsidy, Civil Service especially have been finding life very difficult despite the wage award.”