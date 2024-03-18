FG flags off N40bn mass metering program across army formations

The Federal government has flagged off a N40 billion mass metering program, to end the era of estimated billing in the Nigerian Army formations nationwide.

Speaking during the flag-off of the metering exercise at the weekend, Adebayo Adelabu said that the exercise would be in phases with the Ikeja cantonment being the first phase of the exercise. He added that the current exercise will last for six weeks before the second phase begins.

Adelabu in a statement issued to BusinessDay on Sunday, explained that for the current exercise, the sum of N12.7 billion has been released out of a total of N40 billion for the mass metering project.

“The mass metering in army formations nationwide will enable to us know what is consumed every month to ensure appropriate billings and ease collections. The overall intention is to eliminate and make estimated billing a thing of the past.

“This is one of Mr. President’s objectives as contained in the renewed hope agenda to ensure that electric y supply to the armed forces is prioritised and they do not suffer especially in the enjoyment of public utilities,” he said.

Adelabu said that the smart meters being installed are tamper-proof and would eliminate energy theft.

The Minister, speaking further said that part of the energy blueprint for energy entry is also to build off-grid power sources such as Solar energy for military barracks located in remote areas without grid supply, adding that the meters being installed allow interconnectivity between grid and off-grid solar power supply.

“You cannot by-pas the meter which also comes with an app where customers can also get an abatement of their consumption every month and where we have grid supply, we can interchange between the grid and sola subsolar we are not satisfied with the number of hours supplied by the Distribution Companies (DISCOs. Beyond metering, we have to prioritise electricity supply to the barracks”, he said.

Adelabu said the metering project would be extended to all military formations in the country to provide a 24-hour power supply to the barracks.

In his remarks, Ashade Olatunbosun, the Chief Executive Officer of De Haryor Global Service and engineer who is in charge memeteringroject said the second phase of the project will begin in Abuja and Enugu, simultaneously adding that military formations across the 11 DISCOs will benefit from the exercise.

“Army formations in Jos, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, Kaduna, Ikeja and Eko distribution companies will benefit from the exercise”, he said.

Also, the Maj. General A.M Adetuyi said the federal government metering initiative is timely as the brigade headquarters has been having an epileptic power supply over time.

He said “When I investigated, I found out that we were only being given three hours of electricity daily and on some days, we do not even get supplied. We have tried to resolve this and we have even involved the state government without any result. We also discovered that we were always being given estimated bills, though we would not have minded if the power supply had been regular. However, this commendable metering project has gladdened our hearts.”