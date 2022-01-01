FG extends NIN-Sim Verification to March 3

The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to the 31st of March, 2022.

According to Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the extension would enable the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, and the registration of legal residents.

“As of 30th December 2021, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued over 71 million NINs with over 14,000 enrolment centres set up across the country.

The unprecedented growth in the National Identity Database to over 71 million unique NINs in such a short period, with about 3 to 4 SIMs linked to a NIN, reflects the concerted effort of the Federal Government, the Nigerian populace and legal residents and this is truly commendable.” He added

The minister said the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has also set up enrolment centres in over thirty-one (31) countries to cater to Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Pantami however, implored Nigerians and legal residents to enroll for their NINs and link with their SIMs during this period of extension as more services will be requiring the NIN for identification.