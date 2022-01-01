Nigerians with NIN hit 71 million as government sets new March deadline

The total number of Nigerians that have enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has hit 71 million as of 30 December 2021, while the Federal Government has extended the date of registration.

Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy passed the information of the approval of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to extend the deadline of the (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to 31 March 2022.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) noted that stakeholders have applauded the Federal Government on the massive growth in the number of NIN enrolments and the persistent effort to enlighten Nigerians and legal residents across the country.

According to the Commission, NIMC has set up enrolment centres in over thirty-one (31) countries to help Nigerians in Diaspora get fully enrolled while maintaining over 14,000 centres across Nigeria.

Read also: UI lecturer, Tade, others win West Africa Science Communication awards

NCC stated that the unique growth in the National Identity Database to over 71 million unique NINs in such a short period, with about 3 to 4 SIMs linked to a NIN reflects the concerted effort of the Federal Government, the Nigerian populace, and legal residents and this is truly commendable.

Meanwhile, the commission noted that this extension would enable the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centers, and the registration of legal residents.

However, the Minister urged Nigerians and every legal resident to enroll for their NIN and link it to their various SIMs within the extension period as more services will be requiring the number for identification while reiterating the commitment of the FGN to support NCC and NIMC to ensure the aim of the exercise is achieved.

Pantami, Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chancellor of NCC, Aliyu Azeez, Director General of NIMC on behalf of the FGN expressed gratitude to all Nigerians, stakeholders, and staff for their support towards the success of the exercise while urging them to put more effort to ensure the completion of the enrolment, verification and SIM linkage on or before 31 March 2022.