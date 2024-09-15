FG distributes CNG conversion kits to states, targets 1m vehicles

The federal government, through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), has commenced the distribution of conversion kits to various states.

Some of the kits were loaded from a NIPCO warehouse in Ibafo along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to these states.

This initiative follows the government’s recent approval of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at N230 per litre, providing a more affordable and eco-friendly alternative to petrol, which has surged to as much as N900 per litre.

Read also: CNG: FG call for increased state governments investment

Launched under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the PCNGi aims to reduce fuel costs and benefit Nigerians by making transportation more cost-effective.

According to reports, approximately 10,000 conversion kits are being distributed to key states, including Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, and Ogun.

The intent is to provide a cheaper and cleaner alternative to petrol, days after the price was jacked up selling as much as N900 per litre.

The introduction of CNG as a fuel source aligns with the government’s drive towards energy diversification and is designed to bring immediate relief to Nigerians, especially those who depend on transport for their livelihood.

Moses Onate, the warehouse manager representing the PCNGi, disclosed that the trucks loaded with conversion kits departed the warehouse to Abuja, Kaduna and other states with the kits meant for states.

He said the CNG is not only cheap compared to the petrol but it’s equally cleaner and more environmentally friendly, prolonging the lifespan of the vehicles.

He encouraged Nigerians to take up the initiative to reduce expenses on PMS which is now sold at over N1000 per litre.

The PCNGi committee is targeting the conversion of 1 million vehicles through the distribution of free CNG conversion kits to commercial vehicles involved in transporting people, food and goods in line with Tinubu’s directive.

Read also: Here are six locations for free CNG conversion in Lagos

These kits, along with free installation, will be rolled out over the next 18 months, to help the transport sector quickly transition to CNG and take advantage of the significantly lower fuel prices.

The distribution of these kits will be carried out in collaboration with key partners to ensure nationwide accessibility.