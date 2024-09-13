Here are six locations for free CNG conversion in Lagos

The Federal Government, under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), is giving Lagos residents the opportunity to convert their vehicles to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) for free on Friday, September 13.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State commissioner for transportation, announced on Thursday through his official X account (formerly Twitter), urging Lagosians to seize this rare opportunity.

The conversion event will take place between 3 pm and 6 pm at six designated locations as part of the “Operation First Come, First Serve” program.

The first 50 vehicles that pass the necessary inspections at each location will receive complimentary CNG conversion kits. These kits will enable vehicle owners to refuel with CNG at just N230 per SCM at any NIPCO station, offering substantial savings compared to petrol prices.

Here are the six locations where you can convert your cars to CNG for free:

Femadec

Km 42, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Majek Second Gate Stop, Abijo Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.

Portland

No. 1, Ojota Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos.

Mezovest

KM 23, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, opposite Kilimanjaro, beside Libmat Motors, by Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop.

Dana Motors

Dana Motors Ltd Kia Plaza, 117 Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Isolo, Lagos.

MBH Power

Km 5, Ikotun Road, Itamope, Ikorodu, Lagos

Autogig

Plot 144b Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada, Lagos.

The PCNGI’s “Operation First Come, First Serve” will also extend its free CNG conversion exercise to four additional cities this weekend.

On Friday, September 13, conversions will take place in Abeokuta and Ibadan from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The following day, Saturday, September 14, similar events will be held in Abuja and Kaduna. The first 50 vehicles that pass inspection at each location will receive free CNG kits.