Boost for CNG initiative as LNG Arete unveils gas facility in Ajaokuta

The Federal Government’s aim of delivering cheaper means of transportation through the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered vehicles has received a new boost as LNG Arete Limited unveiled a mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The new facility built by a wholly owned Nigerian entity, will pave the way for energy solutions in Northern Nigeria by enabling the optimisation of Nigeria’s vast gas resources.

Hajara Pitan, project director at LNG Arete Limited, said the pivotal project aligns with the Federal Government’s strategic vision to optimise Nigeria’s vast gas resources with a special impact on the Federal Government’s Autogas initiative.

“The LNG Arete mini-LNG facility is designed to address the increasing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) across Northern Nigeria. Our facility has an initial production capacity of 7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), with a large percentage of that capacity being dedicated to Autogas.

“Through this project, we aim to contribute to the building of a robust network for widespread CNG distribution which will drive the development of LCNG mother stations and refuelling infrastructure across Northern Nigeria. This investment highlights LNG Arete’s dedication to offering more affordable and accessible CNG for vehicles and industrial use, presenting a cost-effective alternative to expensive diesel. Our efforts are closely aligned with the objectives of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi),” Pitan said.

According to Pitan, LNG Arete’s partnership with the P-CNGi marks a significant step forward in its mission to enhance energy access and sustainability in Nigeria.

“By positioning LNG Arete as a key CNG supplier in Northern Nigeria, we are not only investing in local economic development but also contributing to a more secure and affordable energy future for the region. We are excited for the positive impact this initiative will have on our communities and the broader energy landscape,” Pitan said.

Pitan said LNG Arete Limited is a Nigerian company, dedicated to providing innovative solutions across the oil and gas sector.

“Our mission is to drive sustainable energy utilisation for the benefit of all stakeholders, contributing to the nation’s economic development through responsible energy initiatives,” Pitan added.