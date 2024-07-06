FG denies signing LGBTQ agreement, sues Daily Trust for defamation

The Federal Government has vehemently denied claims of signing the Samoa Agreement to promote LGBTQ rights, branding the report as misleading and potentially disruptive to national peace.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, addressed the issue at a press briefing on Saturday in Abuja.

This is even as the Federal Government vowed to institute legal action against Daily Trust Media for defamation. ” We will pursue legal action to seek redress for the defamation,

He condemned the Daily Trust’s report as both despicable and malicious, asserting that no such LGBTQ-related agreement exists within the signed documents.

Idris criticized the Daily Trust for failing to provide any evidence or the actual agreement to substantiate their claims. He emphasized that the government’s review of the documents revealed no such provisions or commitments regarding LGBTQ rights.

This is even as the Federal Government plans to file a formal complaint with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) Ombudsman, accusing Daily Trust of irresponsible journalism. The government will also pursue legal action to seek redress for the defamation, according to Idris.

The Federal Government reaffirmed that the Samoa Agreement, signed at the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) Secretariat in Brussels, Belgium, aligns with Nigeria’s interests and contains no controversial clauses regarding LGBTQ rights.