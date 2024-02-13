FG declares ₦2m bounty on Adachukwu Okafor, woman wanted for abusing maid

The federal government has declared Adachukwu Kukelu Okafor, the woman accused of maltreating her 10 year old maid as wanted, placing a two million naira bounty on her.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the federal minister of women affairs, made the declaration at a press conference held in Abuja.

The incident which took place in Anambra state, went viral on social media with a video of the naked little girl with burns all over her body.

Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that the suspect has been evading authorities since the incident.

According to the minister, she has changed her contact information but continues to post on social media, saying no action will be taken against her.

“I decided to keep quiet on the issue of Mrs Adachukwu Kukelu Okafor who burnt the private parts and body of her 10 years old househelp with a hot knife and hot iron in Anambra state. I kept quiet because I thought it would have been solved by now but since it hasn’t, I have decided to wage into the issue.” She said

“Some people wonder why the Women’s Affairs ministry always wages into issues but it is within my purview to get involved in anything that concerns women and children across the nation. So I will not listen anymore but would wage into any issue that concerns women and children across the country.”

The minister added that “With the President we have right now, it’s time for Nigerians to fight for their rights and it can only happen with a President that listens and I don’t want Nigerians to miss out. So I am declaring Adachukwu Kukelu Okafor wanted.”

“Please Nigerians, go out there, search for this woman, bring her out and hand her over to any police station.”

“The Women’s Affairs Ministry is offering Two Million naira (N2 million) to anyone who finds her, hands her over to the police, helps the police in her capture or provides the information to the Women’s Affairs Ministry.” Declared Kennedy-Ohanenye

“We need the woman urgently because the girl is in pain and in the hospital, it could be your child or relative tomorrow so let’s not fold our hands.”

“In a couple of days, this ministry would make a pronouncement on taking househelp that are less than 18 years, we are going to put a stop to it and need whistleblowers to give us information.Nigeria already has a law against taking underage maids, so we intend to implement it.”

“Nigerians can also come to us and report such cases or cases of people who withhold other people’s wages or money and you would see immediate action.” ‎