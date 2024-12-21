FG commissions PCR lab to boost disease preparedness, diagnostic capacity

The Federal Government has taken a transformative step in strengthening its medical preparedness and diagnostic capabilities with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art ultra mega Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) in Lagos.

The lab was unveiled during the 10th yearly International Bioethics Forum (IBEF) held at the institute in Yaba, and is expected to enhance disease detection, surveillance, and research, as well as improve the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Iziaq Salako, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, emphasised the lab’s vital role in tackling infectious diseases and advancing biomedical research.

“The establishment of this ultra mega PCR laboratory is a transformative leap in our healthcare infrastructure. It will provide critical diagnostic support for managing HIV, COVID-19, Lassa fever, and other viral infections,” he said.

He said the lab aligns with Nigeria’s health security strategy and contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

Salako said that NIMR possesses significant capacity to contribute to medical research and public health and urged researchers to align their work with Nigeria’s national priorities, which would be set jointly by researchers and the government to ensure their relevance and impact.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting NIMR through funding and capacity-building initiatives. He stressed the importance of research in addressing health challenges and announced plans to increase NIMR’s budget while seeking external funding opportunities.

Salako acknowledged that financial resources would always be limited but emphasised the need to demonstrate tangible achievements to secure further support.

Regarding Nigeria’s preparedness for health emergencies and pandemics, the minister expressed confidence in NIMR’s capacity to respond effectively.

While acknowledging that pandemic preparedness involved multiple aspects, including testing, case management, and port surveillance, he stated that NIMR’s current infrastructure and readiness were reassuring.

Oladapo Obafunwa, NIMR Director General, said that the facility is a testament to the government’s commitment to fostering scientific innovation and addressing national health priorities.

Obafunwa called on the minister to prioritise research funding, noting that the advancement of ethical and responsible research practices is critical for developing the nation’s healthcare system.

On the other hand, Bartholomew Ochonye, the Country Director and Chief Executive Officer, Heartland Alliance, outlined the lab’s potential to revolutionise disease detection, particularly for HIV and other viral infections.

“The essence of this lab is to help in diagnosis. For example, with HIV, we can now identify if it is type 1, type 2, or the specific subtype. This allows clinicians to know the right solutions and prescriptions to provide based on their findings,” he said.

Ochonye noted that the newly installed machines will cut delays as the technology can conduct rapid and accurate molecular diagnostics on a large scale

“The machines can run over 10,000 samples, handled by four to five different systems, which will help cut delays and ensure specificity and accuracy,” he added.

He emphasised that the lab would serve the institution and national and regional healthcare needs and expressed concern over emerging global health threats.

