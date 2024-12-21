10 health problems that happen during Christmas and how to avoid them

The festive season is meant to be a time of joy, laughter, and celebration, but amidst the decorations, feasts, and family gatherings, there are certain health issues that can crop up unexpectedly. Whether it is a slip while hanging the Christmas lights or overindulging in holiday treats, the risks are higher during this busy time of year.

Here are the top 10 health problems people often face during Christmas and share practical tips on how to stay safe, so you can focus on enjoying the holiday season without any unwanted surprises.

Decorating injuries

While it is tempting to get the Christmas decorations up quickly, it is important to be cautious when climbing ladders and hanging lights. Every year, thousands are injured while decorating, with falls being the most common cause.

How to avoid it: Always ensure the ladder is stable on a flat surface, wear sturdy footwear, and if you’ve had one too many glasses of alcohol, leave the ladder work for someone else. When hanging lights, unplug them before getting to work to reduce the risk of shocks.

Electric shocks

There is nothing like the glow of Christmas lights, but faulty lights can pose a serious hazard. Old or damaged strings of lights can cause electrical shocks, and in some cases, even fires.

How to avoid it: Inspect lights before use to ensure wires are not frayed, and always unplug them before changing bulbs. Avoid overloading circuits, and never use damaged lights.

Cold and contagious illnesses

Winter illnesses like colds, flu, and respiratory infections are more common during Christmas, as the cold weather makes people more susceptible to germs. Close family gatherings also increase the risk of spreading illnesses.

How to avoid it: Wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitiser, and avoid touching your face. If you feel unwell, consider staying home or wearing a mask to protect others.

Overeating

With all the festive feasts, it is easy to overeat at Christmas. Rich foods, excessive alcohol, and large portions can lead to indigestion, bloating, acid reflux, and even nausea. Overeating can also strain the digestive system and cause discomfort throughout the day.

How to avoid it: Practise portion control and resist the urge to load up your plate with every single delicious dish. You can still enjoy the treats but aim for balance in your diet.

Food poisoning

Food poisoning can easily occur during the holiday season, especially when food is left out for extended periods or not cooked properly.

How to avoid it: Follow food safety guidelines by refrigerating perishable items promptly, ensuring meats are cooked to the correct temperature, and avoiding cross-contamination in the kitchen. Be mindful of how long food is left on the table during gatherings.

Stress and anxiety

Christmas can be a source of stress due to expectations, travel, gift shopping, and socialising. For many, the pressure to meet family expectations or manage finances can lead to anxiety and burnout. Holiday blues and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) are also common, particularly in regions with less daylight.

How to avoid it: Plan ahead and do not leave everything until the last minute. Take time for yourself, whether it is a walk, a moment of quiet, or a break from socialising. Recognising the signs of stress early can also help you manage anxiety before it becomes overwhelming.

Deep cuts

Between cooking, wrapping presents, and decorating, sharp objects are common around Christmas time, leading to accidental cuts.

How to avoid it: Slow down when using sharp tools or knives, and always ensure they are safely stored when not in use. Be cautious when picking up broken decorations or glass, and consider using protective gloves when handling certain materials.

Smoke inhalation and burns

Candles, fireplaces, and the inevitable cooking accidents can lead to burns or inhalation of dangerous fumes.

How to avoid it: Never leave candles or fires unattended, and keep them away from flammable materials like decorations or gift wrap. If deep-frying a turkey or preparing other hot foods, ensure you wear protective clothing and follow safety guidelines to avoid burns.

Choking

Overeating is one thing, but choking is another serious issue, especially with small children and pets around. With delicious food being passed around, it is easy to rush eating, leading to the risk of choking.

How to avoid it: Eat slowly and avoid stuffing your mouth with too much food at once. For young children, ensure there are no small toys or foods that could pose a choking hazard. Keep chocolate and other dangerous foods away from pets, as they can cause serious harm.

Binge drinking

While the festive season is synonymous with drinking, excess alcohol can quickly turn a celebration into a disaster. Binge drinking increases the risk of accidents, dehydration, and impaired judgement.

How to avoid it: Drink in moderation and always know your limits. Alternate alcoholic drinks with water or non-alcoholic beverages to stay hydrated. If you plan on drinking heavily, arrange for alternative transportation or stay overnight to avoid driving.

