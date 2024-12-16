Experts seek quality care to expand health coverage

Leading experts in healthcare policy and implementation have urged players to leverage the provision of quality care as a catalyst for expanding universal health coverage.

Moji Makanjuola, convener of the Nigeria UHC Forum, said it was important for players to drive inclusivity and collaboration on the journey toward UHC, speaking during the commemoration of the 2024 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day in Abuja.

She called for a unified approach that harnesses the expertise of both public and private sector players, emphasising that the health needs of Nigeria’s citizens must remain the foremost priority in policymaking and implementation.

“The journey to UHC requires not just policies but practical, on-the-ground solutions that put people at the centre of care,” she stated.

Convened by the Nigeria UHC Forum, the event highlighted successes, challenges, and actionable strategies for improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

It saw attendance from representatives of civil society organisations, healthcare practitioners, development partners, government officials, and other stakeholders committed to advancing the UHC agenda in Nigeria.

In his presentation, Kelechi Ohiri, the director-general of NHIA, emphasised the critical role that quality care plays in advancing UHC in Nigeria.

He explained that the NHIA’s had efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery through strategic partnerships with organisations like the PharmAccess, to standardise care across the system.

Ohiri said: “Ensuring accredited facilities deliver consistent, high-quality care is fundamental to building trust in the health insurance system and improving overall health outcomes.”

Ohiri also called attention to the need for political will in driving reforms, urging stakeholders to adopt an evidence-based approach to health planning and resource mobilisation. He commended the Forum for creating a platform to address these pressing issues, describing it as a cornerstone for catalysing change in Nigeria’s health sector.

Njide Ndili, the country director of PharmAccess, delivered a presentation emphasising that, “when we advocate for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), we often focus on access, but quality is of the utmost importance.”

She shared the success story of FMC Ebute Metta, where targeted investments in skills, infrastructure, and processes, guided by the SafeCare methodology, led to transformative improvements in healthcare delivery.

Ndili stressed that while increasing access is crucial, without ensuring quality, UHC efforts will be unsustainable.

She said: “Quality healthcare hinges on a combination of skilled personnel, proper equipment, and established clinical protocols. This focus on quality has not only enhanced health outcomes but also significantly boosted patient trust, leading to an increase of unique patients at FMC Ebute Metta from 70,000 in 2018 to over 211,000 in 2022.

It also translated to over 2000 percent increase in annual revenue. This growth illustrates that high-quality care not only improves health outcomes but also strengthens the financial sustainability of healthcare facilities.”

Representing Salma Ibrahim Anas, the special adviser to the president on health, Umar Tanko Yakasai commended the UHC Forum for its consistency and impact in advancing Nigeria’s UHC agenda.

He highlighted the importance of partnerships between the government and civil society organisations in ensuring accountability and improving healthcare outcomes.

Yakasai emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to aligning health policies with the president’s vision for achieving UHC while addressing gaps in implementation.

The event concluded with a call to action for stakeholders to prioritise quality improvement in healthcare as a sustainable pathway to UHC. From enhancing primary healthcare delivery to leveraging public-private partnerships, participants agreed that achieving UHC in Nigeria requires concerted efforts, innovative solutions, and a commitment to equity in healthcare access.

Share