FG begins payment of N10,000 each to 48,000 rural poor In Nasarawa

In a bid to cushion the effect of stay-at-home directive, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Federal Government has begun the payment of the ten thousand naira each to 48,000 rural people in Nasarawa State.

The gesture which was part of Federal Government’s conditional Cash Transfer policy, would be spread across rural communities of Lafia, Awe, Wamba, Akwanga, Kokona and Nasarawa Local Governments Areas of the state.

At the flag-off of the programme with state distribution committee members at the Government House in Lafia, Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed that the payment of the N10,000 conditional cash transfer programme of the Federal Government is to commence today.

The Governor said that, his administration held in high esteem the credibility and confidence reposed in the state by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and as such would not be jeopardized the opportunity.

He added that all precautions and preventive measures against the spread of COVID 19 must be adhered to in order to keep the state safe.

“The payment of N10,000 each to beneficiaries of this programme in the state will commence tomorrow in six local governments”, Governor Sule restated

He further stated that the state is in the process of procuring foodstuffs and other essentials that will reduce the hardship faced by the people at this trying moment, and also protect the people against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Sule assured that every kobo donated as support to the fight against COVID-19 will judiciously be utilized for the purpose it was meant.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Danladi Shammah and that of Local Government and Community Development, Aliyu Turaki maintained that government at the federal and state levels are aware of the plight of the people at this moment and are doing everything possible to support the masses.

They added that all arrangements have been concluded for the commencement of the distribution exercise in the affected local governments as Commissioners, House of Assembly members, Local Government Chairmen, and Councillors from the affected areas are to be part of the exercise.

Also speaking, the ALGON chairman and chairman of Lafia local government area , Aminu Muazu Maifata said all security arrangements have been concluded to ensure a hitch-free distribution of the support fund to the beneficiaries.

Maifata added that on the part of the affected local governments, they have mobilized health personnel and the COVID-19 committees at the local government levels to work with the distribution team in order to ensure a safe and smooth exercise.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Humanitarian Service and the state Focal Person, Imran Jibrin, expressed appreciation to the state governor for his support in ensuring the success of the exercise which is targeted at assisting the most vulnerable in the society.

Imran Jibrin stressed that in line with the social distancing put in place as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise is arranged in a way that the beneficiaries will be paid in batches of 25 people each.

“In each of the 38 payment units in the 6 affected local governments, there will be 10 pay points that will pay simultaneously in order to hasten the process and to ensure transparency “. Imran added.