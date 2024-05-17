Abuja International Carnival to begin November

The Federal Government has announced plans to launch the Abuja International Carnival in November, aimed at promoting cultural diversity and bolstering the creative economy.

Hannatu Musawa, minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy informed that the ministry is in advanced discussions with Yankee Entertainment to unveil the carnival, with both parties meeting in Abuja on Thursday to finalize collaboration details and discuss comprehensive plans.

Musawa highlighted the event’s potential to attract international attention, foster national unity, and create economic opportunities for local artists and entrepreneurs.

Related News

Mallam Yankee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yankee Entertainment, shared his vision for the carnival, emphasizing its role in showcasing Nigerian culture and creativity on a global scale.

While assuring that the Abuja International Carnival will surpass previous endeavours, Yankee outlined plans to attract participants from around the world, promising an event of unprecedented magnitude.

Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy, expressed gratitude for Minister Musawa’s support and dedication to the sector. Acknowledging past challenges, Akudo-Nwosu highlighted the significance of reviving the carnival in 2024 and emphasized its potential to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria while promoting the ministry’s initiatives in the arts, culture, and creative economy.

The Abuja International Carnival is expected to feature an array of activities, including street shows, musical concerts, boat regattas, Durbar ceremonies, children’s festivities, and exhibitions.