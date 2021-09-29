FG approves 14-day paternity leave for fathers

The Federal Executive Council, (FEC), has approved a 14-day paternity leave for fathers to enable men in the civil service to properly bond with their newborn babies or adopted ones.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of the civil service of the federation, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the council’s weekly meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Yemi-Esan, who was flanked by Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, explained that the paternity leave was approved for men only when their wives are delivered of new babies to ease the pressures burdened on them.

She said the bonding was important to help the newly born or adopted baby properly bond with the father at the early period as the baby bonds with the other.