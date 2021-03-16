FFI partners Old Mutual to promote economic empowerment for women

Future Females Invest (FFI), a platform that promotes economic empowerment for women has partnered with Old Mutual (a multinational Life and general insurance company) to economically empower women through the “ready to inspire” campaign.

Wuraola Abiola, managing director of management transformation, at FFI said “FFI is committed to economically empowering women through our initiatives, programs and training that we run for women entrepreneurs, women leaders, and professional women.

Read Also: Over 8,000 Nigerians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 Agency

COVID-19 has turned the world upside down, we are living in extraordinary times, the way we work is changing and the economy and outlook are uncertain. Women have been disproportionately impacted and it is of paramount importance that women plan for their futures against this backdrop.” Abiola said

The ready to inspire campaign is a free program that aims to support, train and make investments in women entrepreneurs. The campaign will run for 12 months and will have between 100 to thousands of beneficiaries depending on the type of program applied for. The campaign however aims to reach at least 50,000 women, out of which 100 women will be personally coached on wealth, 1000 will receive training on business dynamics.