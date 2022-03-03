FEC approves N3.5b airport facilities for Abuja, Lagos and Kano

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N3.3b high capacity passengers screening equipment for Nigerian major airports, including Lagos and Abuja.

The approvals are part of plans to scale up passenger screening as well as enhance security at the airports in the wake of recent discovery of increased criminal activities, including drug trafficking.

Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, stated this while giving details of the memo presented by Hadi Sirika, the minister for aviation at the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Akande stated that Sirika presented the memo approval for the supply and installation of two sets of complete high-capacity passenger security screening systems for the Murtala Mohammed International Airports, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at the cost of N1,193,630,980

The Council also approved the supply and installation of airfield ground lightning materials for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and also the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano at the sum of N2,329,961,099.60

Sadiya Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, also got approval for a memo on National Policy for the Protection and Assistance of Trafficked Persons in Nigeria.

“The Council also approved a policy on “Protocol for Identification, Safe Return and Rehabilitation of Traffic Persons in Nigeria”, Akande revealed.

He disclosed that the memos are very essential to the work of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“This will help to guide our work and action as regards to the protection and assistance of trafficked persons. The two memos were viciously approved by Council and we’re very grateful to Council for that,” he added.