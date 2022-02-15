Lagos airport in chaos as conveyor belts, air-conditioners pack up

Passengers travelling through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) are having a difficult experience with checking in their luggage as all conveyor belts have parked up.

Bags are being manually handled, making passenger movement very slow and disorganised, the crowded airport and non-functional air-conditioners are worsening the situation.

A visit to the airport by BusinessDay on Tuesday showed agitated sweaty passengers in long and disorganised queues waiting to be manually checked in as tired baggage handlers take turns to check in passengers.

“I have a 10pm flight. I arrived at the airport at 6pm but it is 7.30pm and I haven’t been able to check in. I am reliably informed that the conveyor belts have not been working since last week. This is so bad for the busiest airport in Nigeria,” Oge Odu, a traveller told BusinessDay.