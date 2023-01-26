FEC approves N10bn for Hadejia airstrip, Enugu control tower

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved over N10 billion for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Hadejia airstrip in Jigawa state for a period of 18 months and the construction of control tower and technical building in Enugu.

FEC gave the approval on Wednesday at a meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, said the council approved N7.4 billion for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Hadejia airstrip in Jigawa state for a period of 18 months.

In 2021, the federal government said it would intensify efforts to revive airstrips across the country in a bid to combat insecurity and boost commercial activities.

Sirika said the contract was awarded to MESSRS China Civil Engineering Construction Company.

He said FEC also approved N1.9 billion for the construction of control tower and technical building in Enugu.

The minister said another N625 million contract was approved for the procurement of utility vehicles.

“So today in council, we presented one memoranda that contain three items,” Sirika said.

“One of which is the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Hadejia airstrip. And the total sum is N7,482,071,196.56 for a period of 18 months. And this contract is going to MESSRS China Civil Engineering Construction Company.

“Then, there is the construction of a control tower and technical building in Enugu airport. The company is MSSRS MASCOT Associates Nigeria Limited. And it is N1,973,606,141.75.

“The third contract is for the procurement of utility vehicles. It went to MSSRs Kaura Motors at N625,500,000. These are the memoranda and they’ve all been approved by council today.”