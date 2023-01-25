Buhari urges Senate to confirm Arase as PSC chair, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Solomon Arase, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), as the new chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC).

In a letter to the Senate which was read by Ahmed Lawan, the president of the Senat, Buhari said the appointment was in accordance with the provision of section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Arase, if confirmed by the Senate, will replace Musliu Smith, also a former IGP.

Also, the president has forwarded two names to the Senate for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nominees are Mahmuda Isah, from Kebbi State whose appointment is for renewal, and Mann Omobayi Alli, from Ondo State, who is for new appointment.

Another letter received by the Senate is for the appointment of five members of the Code of Conduct Bureau. They are Murtala Kankia, from Katsina, to represent the northwest; Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus, from Nasarawa, representing the north-central, and Farouq Umar, from Yobe, to represent the northeast.

Others are Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale from Ondo State, southwest, and Juwayriya Badamasiuy, from Kogi State, to represent the north-central.

The president, therefore, urged the Senate to consider and confirm all the appointments in the usual expeditious manner.

The Senate is, however, yet to take any legislative action on the letters for the various appointments as senators are eager to suspend plenary to join the campaign trains of their various political parties for the forthcoming general elections.