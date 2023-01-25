1.5m polling agents nominated for 2023 general elections- Official

About 1.5 million polling agents have been nominated across the country by the 18 registered political parties for the 2023 general election, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

The official who spoke on an anonymous condition, told NAN on Tuesday in Abuja that the details of the agents were uploaded on INEC portal for the general election.

INEC had fixed December 30, 2022 as the deadline for submission of polling units agents for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly election in the timetable and schedule of activities for the general election.

It also fixed January 6 as the deadline for submission of polling agents for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly election.

Section 43 of the Electoral Act 2022 provided for not later than 14 days before election for submission of party agents names to the commission.