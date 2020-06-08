FCTA completes renovation of 12 Primary Health Centres this year

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has expressed determination to complete renovation of 12 Primary Health Centres (PHC) before the end of this year.

FCTA also indicated interest to upgrade six Primary Health Clinics to PHCS and rehabilitate six additional PHCS across the six Area Councils of the Territory.

FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu disclosed this at the flag off of sensitization workshop of key stakeholders for the establishment of the community primary healthcare management system in Abuja.

Aliyu said integrated healthcare delivery system was key to socio economic development and progress of any nation, just as she emphasized active community participation in healthcare delivery.

The Minister who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy, Muhammad Usman, stated that the FCT Administration within a year has made progress towards revitalization of the primary healthcare scheme and linked residents to services.

The Minister who acknowledged that FCTA was aware of the deplorable state of primary healthcare infrastructures and the enormous amount of money required to rehabilitate them, however assured that a phased approach to fix them would be adopted.

“Health which is a fundamental human right, requires PHC approach which allows for Integrated care comprising preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative services extending from “womb to tomb”. It is the first point of contact with the National Health System and a key to socio economic development and progress of a country. As a matter of fact, Universal Health Coverage cannot be achieved without the involvement of the local community.

“The FCTA within a year, has progressed towards revitalizing the PHC scheme and linking residents to services. To strengthen PHC leadership and governance, the administration approved the implementation of the FCT PHCB Act, 2019 and soon the FCT PHCB with the Area Councils PHC Governance structures would be established in line with the Act.

“In the area of PHC infrastructure to expand physical access services, we are aware of the deplorable state of our PHC infrastructure and the enormous amount of money required to rehabilitate them. That is why we are adopting a phased approach to fix the problems”, Aliyu added.