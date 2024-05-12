President Tinubu congratulates Senator Musa on his birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, on his birthday.

In a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to President on Media and Publicity, the President joined members of the National Assembly to felicitate the Senator who has demonstrated consistent support and commitment to national development.

The President wished him robust health and strength as he continues to discharge his duties to the fatherland.

Senator Musa, a finance and business expert, boasts a rich repository of leadership strides in both private and public sectors. He was chairman of a string of private entities and also served in various capacities in Niger State.

He currently represents Niger East Senatorial District in the Senate.