FCT Police nab 98 suspects, recover 15 AK47 rifle, 379 ammunitions

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested 98 suspected criminals and recovered assorted weapons and 26 bags of Indian hemp at different operations from January to date.

The Commissioner of Police in FCT, Bala Ciroma, who disclosed this while parading the suspects on Thursday in Abuja, said the weapons recovered included 15 AK 47 rifles, 21 locally made pistols and 379 rounds of ammunitions as well as 17 different cars.

Ciroma also disclosed that the Command had recovered four pairs of military camouflage, 18 bottles of codeine syrup, three packs of diazepam, four packs of exol and 79 cell phones in the course of anti-crime operations.

He pledged that the Command would not rest on its oars in ensuring that crime was nipped in the bud and black spots identified, and hibernating points for criminals were promptly dislodge.

The Police chief declared that, there was no place for criminals or those nursing the nefarious thought to perpetrate crime in the FCT, and assured the public that the Command would continue to review its policing strategy to meet up with the expectations of the FCT residents.

He therefore called on community and religious leaders, residents and other stakeholders to support the Police in fighting crime and make Abuja safe and secured.

“All communities in FCT must rise up against criminals by exposing their activities to the Police,’’ he said.

He commended the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, for supporting the Command with the desired moral and logistics needed to fight crime and protect lives and properties in the Territory.