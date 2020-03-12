How police rescued four NYSC members, one other

The police have announced that through the coordinated efforts of their operatives, on Wednesday it rescued four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who were kidnapped on 9th March 2020 along Funtua-Gusau Road on their way to the Orientation Camp in Gusau, Zamfara State.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, “the successful rescue operation came as a result of diligent and intense intelligence gathering and sustained coordinated operations.”

The corps members, Oladehin Paul, Ojo Temitope, Ojewale Elizabeth and Adenigbuyan Adegboyega have since been handed over to the Zamfara State Director of the National Youth Service Corps. Mohammed Ardo, a co-traveller from Gusau who was also kidnapped along with the corps members was also rescued and successfully reunited with his family, the statement said.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, commended the Commissioner of Police in charge of Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba. He praised his operatives as well as good citizens of the State, who supported the police operations. He also assured Nigerians of the determination of the Force to rid the nation of all forms of crime and criminality.