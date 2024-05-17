Cross River introduces human papilloma virus vaccine against cervical cancer

The Cross River State Government through the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA) , in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and Development Partners, have concluded Plans to fully introduce the Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine (HPVV) against Cervical Cancer into the routine Immunization Programme in the State.

According to the Director General, of Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA). (Mrs.) Vivien Mesembe Otu, the introduction of the Vaccine is to reduce the burdens of Cervical Cancer, which is the second most common cancer amongst women in Nigeria.

The introduction shall be heralded by a 5-Day Multi-Age Cohort Campaign from Monday, 27th -Friday, 31st May 2024 after which the Vaccines will be made available in all Health Facilities across the State as part of routine immunization which is targeted at Adolescent Girls between 9-14 years.

In this regard, the Government hereby directs Parents and Guardians of the Girl Child and Wards in this Age bracket to present them for vaccination in Fixed Health Centres, strategic locations like Markets, Churches, Mosques, Orphanage Homes and Primary and Secondary Schools as Health Workers have been mandated to visit these locations for the exercise on these stipulated days.

“The State Government sincerely solicit the cooperation and understanding of Health Workers, Parents, Care Givers, School Principals and Head Teachers towards the success of this crucial fight against Cervical Cancer”