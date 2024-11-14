FCCPC halts unauthorised meter replacements by DisCos

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has ordered Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to immediately halt the replacement of Unistar prepaid meters or face penalties.

The directive follows the companies’ failure to comply with guidelines issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regarding meter replacements.

According to the FCCPC’s statement released on Wednesday, Tunji Bello, the executive vice chairman, noted that NERC’s order requires electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to prioritise metering for customers without meters under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) and adhere to established protocols for replacing faulty or outdated meters.

Bello explained that the FCCPC’s intervention came after both DisCos were found in violation of NERC’s Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete Meters Order. The order, supported by NERC and the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), emphasises a regulated approach to ensure customers receive uninterrupted service and avoid estimated billing during meter replacements.

Read also: Only 15% of Nigerian households have pre-paid meters -Report

The FCCPC expressed concern over reports suggesting that Ikeja and Eko DisCos might ignore the directive. The Commission underscored that any attempts to continue with the replacement process would lead to severe repercussions.

“The recent approval of new meter prices by NERC has no relevance to the planned Unistar meter replacement by IKEDC and EKEDC, as both the FCCPC and NERC have invalidated this plan,” the statement read. “IKEDC and EKEDC must follow NERC’s structured replacement policy, which is designed to prevent service disruptions, eliminate costs for consumers, and safeguard against estimated billing practices,” it added.

The FCCPC also reminded consumers that they could report any unauthorised replacement attempts by Ikeja or Eko DisCos to its dedicated electricity-related issues line at 08119877785.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing consumer rights and protecting the interests of both companies and consumers.

Share