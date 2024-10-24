Only 15% of Nigerian households have pre-paid meters -Report

Prepaid Meters

About 85.2 percent of Nigerians are on estimated billing system, according to a new report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report entitled, ‘Nigeria Residential Energy Demand-Side Survey Report 2024,’ also noted that only 14.8 percent of Nigerians use the pre-paid billing system.

According to the report, the national electricity grid is currently powering nearly 60 percent of Nigerian households, signaling progress in efforts to expand energy access across the country.

In general, 58.2 percent, indicating nearly 6 in 10 Nigerian households from the surveyed states, are connected to the national grid.

The report revealed that 79.7 percent in Ekiti State, and 77.3 percent in Oyo State are connected to the national grid.

“About 1 out of every 5 households in Sokoto are connected to the national grid. “Households in the southern part of the country are more likely to be connected to the national grid than the northern households,” the report said.

“Among households connected to the national grid across the nine states covered in this report, 86.6 percent had electricity supply at one point or the other in the last 30 days on an average of 6.61 hours per day.

“Disaggregation by state shows that Plateau state had the highest electricity supply with 95.7 percent, closely followed by Sokoto state with 95.1 percent, and Ekiti state had the lowest with 66.6 percent.”

The report further revealed that Plateau State has the highest pre-paid billing system with 30.9 percent, followed by Oyo State with 27.6 percent. Bauchi State has the lowest number of 2.1 percent.

