58% of Nigerian households connected to national grid – Report

The national electricity grid is currently powering nearly 60 percent of Nigerian households, signaling progress in efforts to expand energy access across the country.

In general, 58.2 percent, indicating nearly 6 in 10 Nigerian households, from the surveyed states are connected to the national grid.

This is according to the Nigeria Residential Energy Demand-side Report 2024 by the Nigerian government, which was done by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Power, the Energy Commission of Nigeria, and the European Union.

The report revealed that 79.7 percent in Ekiti State, and 77.3 percent in Oyo State are connected to the national grid.

“About 1 out of every 5 households in Sokoto are connected to the national grid.”

It stated: “Households in the southern part of the country are more likely to be connected to the national grid than the northern households.

“Among households connected to the national grid across the nine states covered in this report, 86.6 percent had electricity supply at one point or the other in the last 30 days on an average of 6.61 hours per day.

“Disaggregation by state shows that Plateau state had the highest electricity supply with 95.7 percent, closely followed by Sokoto state with 95.1 percent, and Ekiti state had the lowest with 66.6 percent.”

Meanwhile, 14.8 percent of households reported using prepaid billing systems as against 85.2 percent of those using estimated billing systems during the reference period.

Further analysis by the state on the estimated billing system reveals that Bauchi State recorded the highest with 97.9 percent, followed by Sokoto State with 97.3 percent and Plateau State had the lowest with 69.1 percent.

On the other hand, the report revealed that Plateau State had the highest pre-paid billing system with 30.9 percent, Oyo State with 27.6 percent, and Bauchi State was the lowest with 2.1 percent.

During the reference period of the survey, the average monthly expenditure of households on electricity was estimated at ₦4,155.8.

“Disaggregation by state reveals that Enugu state spent the highest on electricity with ₦7,319.4, followed by Plateau state with ₦6,153.6 and Bauchi state recorded the lowest with ₦2,647.7,” the report stated.

Share