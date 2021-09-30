FAE commissions erosion control project as CSR

FAE Limited has formally commissioned an erosion control and flooring project at Zumurat Islamiyat Primary School, Akute, in Lagos State, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The project was constructed to mark the 60th birthday celebration of the founder, Layo Bakare-Okeowo, as she played host to notable persons including the education secretary, Ifo Local Government, Babatunde Adebayo; area chairperson, Association of all Primary School Head-Teachers of Nigeria (AOSPHON), Bolanle Adedayo; CEO, Norstrom Consulting, Richard Biodun Okeowo, members of the Parent Teachers Association of the school, among others.

Speaking after the establishment of the erosion control and flooring project held September 20, Bakare-Okeowo said, “The company embarked on the project because of its significance in creating a conducive environment for learning for children.”

According to her, “the project serves as a good intervention meant to bring a lasting solution to the perennial problem of flood, which has ravaged the area thereby causing erosion. The project was conceived and delivered as part of the company’s drive and personal enthusiasm towards creating a conducive environment for the children.

“As a company, we believe it would be symbolic to celebrate my birthday by embarking on a project that touches the lives of people. That explains why we have chosen to embark on drainage and erosion control within and around the school premises, to give the school kids and teachers a new lease of life. We have observed with keen interest how erosion has affected the academic activities of the students in this school. We know that this intervention would go a long way to address this problem.”

She further noted that the impact of the erosion had prevented school children, most particularly Zumurat Islamiyat Primary School, from going on with their academic activities.

She stated, “She remained committed to doing anything to support any cause that would advance the educational growth of school children. For us, any fund expended on this kind of project is worth a while, given how it would help the education development of the students in the school. We are more concerned about the future of the children and their educational pursuit.”

The education secretary, Ifo Local government, Adeluyi lauded the celebrant for the project meant to enhance the learning experience for the pupils.

Ajani Olubukola Kehinde, head teacher of Zumurat Islamiyat Primary School, expressed appreciation to the celebrant for embarking on the project she said would improve the cause of humanity.

“It is nice to know that she is using her God-given influence to impact the lives of the people of the community,” she said.