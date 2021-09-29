Gamr Africa stirs Lagos youths interest in e-gaming

With the aim of promoting and expanding the frontiers for e-gaming in Africa, Gamr, an online subscription platform has stirred the interest of Lagos youths with delightful experiences through competition.

The event was the just concluded Lagos Comic-Com Convention, a festival celebrating the finest of Africa’s creative talents as expressed in Comics, Animation, Films, Books and Gaming.

Held at the NECA House in Ikeja, the event hosted over 250 gamers that registered online pre-event, which qualifies them to compete in various games like FIFA21, PES, Tekken 7 and Street Fighter 5. Each of the gamers went through the designed double and single elimination stages and through to the qualifiers and finals in which the winners of each category went home with prize money and overall winner won an international ticket to compete in Feja 2021 competition.

Speaking at the event, Sholakunmi Adenipebi, chief operating officer disclosed that Africa is the final frontier for esports and Gamr is realizing this opportunity and providing the necessary content to drive participation of other gaming professionals.

African gamers have embraced us, and we have built our community to over 60,000 and have hosted tournaments featuring thousands of gamers from across Africa.

In his comment, French ambassador to Nigeria, Jérôme Pasquier, commended the Lagos Comic-Con and Gamr Africa for coming up with such an innovation to encourage and empower Nigerian youths to bring out the creativity in them and deploy their energy to the right channel.

Pasquier charged that creating such convergence like this will help address various negativity facing youths in the society and he was happy that his consulate is contributing to the great idea.

Esports is growing rapidly around the world, and the sector is expected to be worth $1.5 billion by 2023. Annually, Nigerian consumers spend $100 million on gaming and interest in gaming and esports continues to accelerate across Africa.