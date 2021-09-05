FAB2021: Mamuda Group targets production of 6m bottled drinks

Mamuda Group has disclosed plans to speed up production and distribution of carbonated drinks, energy drinks and bottled water across Nigeria with expected production of six million bottles per day in the next two years.

After a successful run in the tannery, sacks, mats and food business, Mamuda Group saw an opportunity and a need to start Mamuda Beverage Nigeria Limited to manufacture Carbonated drinks, energy drinks and bottled water.

Speaking at the just concluded 3-day West Africa Food and Beverages exhibition in Nigeria, the chairman of Mamuda Group, Hassan Hammond said, “We made sure to have the best beverage formula, the right kind of beverage packing, the proper branding and selecting the proper manufacturing location in relation to our market target”.

BtoB Event Limited were the host of this annual food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition.

The international avenue for global exposure of Nigerian and West Africa producers was held in Lagos between the 1st and 3rd of September.

The exhibition which is the largest sub-Saharan Africa Food and Beverage Exhibition afforded Nigerian local food and beverage producers the rare opportunity to interact, and associate and collaborate with their foreign counterparts from many countries of the world.

The event was held at the Landmark, Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. And featured international producers who gladly came to exploit the economic advantage therein. Even as exhibitors seek for the development of mutual benefits of the nation.

Other participants came to mine the local contents and agricultural produce in Nigeria for global export and consumption.

The annual global food and beverage exhibition which was held last in 2018, was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

However, this year’s edition has 100 international brands and producers from different countries of the world, exhibited their Food and Beverages.

These included 3x Energy (France); 48 Group, B &SB4 (Netherlands); Chic Basic 2010 S.L (Spain); Crocodillesro (CzechRepublic) Big brands group (Poland) among others.

Prominent Nigerian brands and producers at the exhibition included AG Laventist Limited; Just food; Omonide farms; Mamuda Foods; Great Grey; Saladmaster among others.

One of the high points of the exhibition remains the interaction for local partnerships and international sponsorships.

The event attracted both foreign and local organizations such as Indonesian Trade Promotion, Center, Mamuda, Foods Casa De Campo, Just Food, Geat Grey, TradeCommission of Pakistan, National Hotel and CateringInstitute, Restaurant and Food Services Proprietors Association of Nigeria (RESPAN) and others.

Speaking in an interview with pressmen, the host of the exhibition and Managing Director of BtoB Events Limited, Jamil Hill, expressed his satisfaction with the exhibition.

Although, he regretted that the Covid-19 pandemic stopped his organization, from holding the exhibition last year against their wish. He added that the event is focused on promoting Nigerian foods and Beverage products ‘’We have a real focus on promoting Nigerian food and beverage products this year and we are proud of the largest number of local products this year and we are proud to host our largest number of the local exhibition since the show inception in 2018.

Hassan Hammond, the chairman of Mamuda Group, who is very elated to participate at the exhibition said: “We are excited to be part of the largest exhibition in Africa — the Food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition — for the first time. Having been accepted in the Northern part of Nigeria with our new brand, Pop Cola, we look forward to tapping into the national and international marketing sector with FAB West Africa.”

Also, at the event, Hendro Jonathan Director, Indonesian Trade Promotion Center, told pressmen that he decided to be at the event as there is so much similarity between Nigeria food and that of Indonesia. “I came to promote our food and as well introduce Nigerian food to our country. We have so many similarities as nations. Both nations are over 200million population,” he said.