Experts urge start-ups to tap opportunities in natural hair care business

Experts have called on start-ups to tap opportunities in the natural hair care industry as the sector gains momentum.

According to them, the amount spent on natural hair care is on the rise owing to the country’s high population growth rate and more ladies switching to growing their natural hair.

Read also: How Owoeye is building a successful hair care business

The experts who spoke at the Natural Kinks Festival event held recently at the University of Lagos, noted that there is a lock hairstyle wave ongoing in the country and looking good is a big business for entrepreneurs that can leverage the opportunities.

“There are lots of untapped opportunities in the country’s natural hair care industry,” said Adenike Iwuchukwu, a Loctician.

“Lots of ladies are now cutting off their relaxed hair and switching to their natural hair. The lock wave is just starting in the country and this is an opportunity for start-ups looking at the hair care industry,” Iwuchukwu stated.

“Most ladies are busy and the way out is locking their hair,” she added. She estimated the industry to hit $10 billion by 2030 if the current momentum is sustained.

Also speaking, Favour Chinasa, a natural hair enthusiast, said natural hair care is a big industry that has not been tapped in Africa’s biggest economy, noting that the sector needs more locticians and trichologists to meet the ever-growing demand for natural hair care in the country.

“Currently there are few locally manufactured products for natural hair in the country. We cannot rely on foreign products because our hair texture differs,” she said.

“Also, there are limited salons that are dedicated to natural hair care as we speak. This is an opportunity for start-ups looking at establishing a hair care business,” she noted.

She stated that she has been on natural hair for seven years, saying it was a struggle initially finding salons dedicated to natural hair care until she located Haekhinz Hair Culture Salon.

Speaking about the Natural Kinks Festival, Kehinde Adeyemo, convener of the annual event held to fill a gap in education and resources for the Nigerian natural hair community, said the event celebrates and embraces the beauty of natural hair while providing a platform to showcase diverse styles and connect the natural hair community.

According to her, the aim is to drive natural hair education, learning through workshops and lectures conducted by experts, promoting healthy hair care practices and creating a vibrant space for networking.

Adeyemo, who is also the founder of Haekhinz Hair Culture Salon, stated that her organisation runs an academy on natural hairstyling and salon business on Instagram.

She listed care for curly and textured hair, well-being and hair care, choice of hairstyles and technology as the major trends in the industry.

In evaluating Nigeria’s hair care industry, she believes that with events such as the Natural Kinks Festival, false information about natural hair would have been eradicated.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that others do the right thing. Loving our neighbors as ourselves and not being restrained to sharing knowledge we have will do us more good than harm,” she noted.

She stated that she is confident that in five years, the industry would have had lots of impact and contribute more to the country’s gross domestic product.