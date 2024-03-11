How Owoeye is building a successful hair care business

In the ever-evolving world of beauty, Okewa Owoeye, a beauty expert, provides transformative solutions for women dealing with hair loss in Nigeria.

Owoeye’s startup ÒKÉWÀ, meaning ‘bunch of beauty,’ isn’t just a brand—it’s a philosophy.

The business embodies her firm belief that every woman possesses innate beauty deserving of celebration and enhancement.

Dedicated to celebrating individuality and embracing sustainability, ÒKÉWÀ offers bespoke haircare services and a curated selection of ethically sourced products tailored to cater to the diverse needs of women globally.

Owoeye’s entrepreneurial journey, spanning over a decade, saw her transition from crafting beaded clutch bags to venturing into pig farming before ultimately finding her passion in haircare.

Her inspiration to establish ÒKÉWÀ in 2020 is due to her desire to empower women to embrace their natural beauty.

“At ÒKÉWÀ, we’re firm believers in the inherent beauty of every woman, and our mission is to amplify and celebrate that beauty,” she says.

“We’re committed to providing innovative haircare solutions that prioritize the well-being of our customers and the planet,” she adds.

At the heart of ÒKÉWÀ’s offerings lie specialized haircare services, kickstarting with thorough consultations to grasp each client’s unique hair concerns.

The brand also boasts a range of eco-conscious products, from shampoos and conditioners to hair butter and oils, crafted with natural ingredients to fortify and nourish hair while minimizing its ecological footprint.

“Our brand ethos revolves around sustainability and excellence,” she elucidates.

“We meticulously source our ingredients and strive to leave a minimal environmental footprint, all while delivering outstanding results for our clientele.”

Beyond merely offering haircare solutions, she spearheads a movement to redefine beauty norms and instil confidence.

Through personalised consultations and environmentally friendly products, she empowers women to reclaim their self-assurance and embrace their natural beauty.

With over a decade of entrepreneurial acumen and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Owoeye isn’t just a beauty professional—she’s a visionary leader poised to leave an indelible mark on women’s lives globally.