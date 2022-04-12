Experts chart framework to drive profit, sustainability for businesses in Nigeria

Business experts are set to churn out feasible frameworks to drive sustainability and profitability for businesses in Nigeria, especially those that make up the 39.6 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

These frameworks will be the focus of discussion at the second edition of the Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC) slated for April 27, 2022, with the theme ‘the age of conscious resource utilization’.

The conference provides a platform to converge business professionals who share their experiences and ideas for business growth.

The conference will be held in two sessions, first is the Business and Technology with discussions centred around Business Strategy and Execution in an Emerging Market, while the second session will focus on Embracing Technology for Business Sustainability.

Linda Uneze, Managing Partner, Maurice Xandra Solutions who is the convener said in recent times, capitalizing on global trends has helped to boost many businesses, likewise embracing technology enables the growth and sustainability of the business.

“DBNC is aimed at enlightening attendees on the impact of creating the right business model and developing it to blend with the market trends. Knowing a business idea is not enough if you do not keep yourself abreast with technological change,” she said.

Uneze said Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources, however its efficient and effective utilization has been a challenge especially as the concentration on a fraction of the resources has led to its over-dependence while other resources suffer neglect.

This, she said is the case of many businesses who have not fully harnessed their potential.

“Regardless of this market potential, certain challenges would limit the prosperity of the business, this conference will espouse the business terrains, possibilities, ideas, how to enhance resources, maximize potential, and other factors that can foster the growth of a business,” she said.

Uneze added that Nigeria has witnessed the presence of several international investors because they recognize the potential of her market and resources, hence people must capitalize on this advantage and profit from it.

Speakers expected at the event include Paul Onwuanibe, Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Landmark Group who is the keynote speaker,Teddy Ngu, CEO, GB Foods; Adesola Sotande-Peters, CFO, Godrej Africa, USA & Middle East; Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder & Partner, Nairametric Financial Advocates; Olatomiwa Williams, Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, and Ghana; Ayo Adegboye, CEO Arravo; Jane Egerton-Idehen, Head of Sales Middle East and Africa, Meta(Facebook); Olu Akanmu, President and Co-CEO, Opay; Ann Ukadike. VP, People & Culture, Terragon GrouP, among others.

The event is powered by Maurice Xandra Solutions and sponsored by General Electric, VFD Group, Environmental Accord Limited, Interswitch, GB Foods Africa and Unotelos Limited.