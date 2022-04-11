Bazaar Nigeria Partners Traction to strengthen MSMEs in customer engagement

Bazaar Nigeria, a business hub focused on supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has partnered with Traction to help businesses in this space bolster their customer engagement capabilities.

The partnership created a platform that brought vendors together through the ‘Bazaar Experience’, a pop-up event aimed at creating more opportunities for Nigerian MSMEs to engage with potential customers while driving brand awareness for their business.

Traction in other words is a merchant solution partner that has created a one-stop business solution platform to enable MSMEs to thrive in their business. Their solutions include business support, easy invoicing, payment services, and loan solutions amongst others.

The Bazaar Nigeria team during the first held in Lagos stated that the partnership with Traction is targeted at boosting MSMEs growth.

The pop-up event provides an enabling environment for MSMEs owners and customers to engage for business growth.

The maiden edition witnessed an array of vendors in the MSME in space including food, fashion, and lifestyle, displaying their products and services while engaging their customers in a fun and relaxed environment.

Dolapo Adejuyigbe, the co-founder of Traction, speaking on the partnership noted that the Bazaar experience is in line with the vision of both organizations to support the growth of MSMEs.

“A lot of businesses run on social media, some without a physical shop, and they crave opportunities to regularly acquire new customers or meet existing online customers. Our partnership with Bazaar brings that to life, connecting these businesses with new customers and boosting their brand visibility”. Dolapo added that the idea of the partnership is aimed at supporting Bazaar Nigeria to make it a monthly establishment and expand it across the country, focusing on other areas of business.

Seyi Xodus, project manager at Bazaar Nigeria, explained that MSMEs play a major role in economic growth and that will continue to drive the commitment of Bazaar to create a healthy environment for the growth of such businesses in Nigeria.

“MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and when they are thriving, it means a lot to the society. And we give them an avenue to make more sales and succeed through the Bazaar, pop-up event,”

Morolake Dairo, head of marketing at Traction noted that the partnership goes beyond just an event but it is focused on providing business solutions and tools for MSMEs, from payment services to financial advisory services.

“After the post-pandemic, some businesses were shut down, and some never recovered from that. The future of our economy depends on such businesses, and we just keep thinking about how we can help such businesses. The partnership with Bazaar enables an environment where growing businesses and entrepreneurs can meet with new customers. We can be that bridge to their customers,” Dairo stated.

Similarly, Seyi disclosed that Bazaar will continue to work with traction in driving and supporting MSME growth through the Bazaar experience. He said “This partnership with Traction will continue, even though we still seek more sponsors to make this a bigger and better event.