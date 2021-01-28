Expert wants private sector involvement in COVID-19 vaccines

Pamela Ajayi, president of Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), has called on the Federal Government to consider harnessing the vast expertise and resources within the Nigerian private sector in order to ensure a successful roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines.

Ajayi urged the government to look at the benefits of private sector participation in the colossal task of getting Covid-19 vaccine to the millions of Nigerians that need it.

The HFN president, whose members cut across all facets of healthcare in Nigeria, said private sector involvement would help ensure smooth and effective procurement and roll out of the vaccines while reducing the cost to the government.

Ajayi speaking on behalf of the federation following the recent decision of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to be involved in the purchase of the vaccines, said the HFN was instrumental in providing critical support during the first phase of the pandemic by mobilising the private sector response which led to the setting up of isolation centres, increasing access to PCR testing and supporting state responses

“The private sector aims to absorb and cushion the complexities involved in such huge operations. The private sector could provide innovative financing. Stakeholders, including individuals and corporate organisations, are willing to pay for the vaccines, as the second wave of Covid-19 continues to rise,” Ajayi said.