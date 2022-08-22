Expert says meditation critical for global peace, business wellbeing

Meditation in businesses, families, and communities has been recommended as a necessity in creating lasting global peace.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a renowned humanitarian and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, made the recommendation during a business leaders’ roundtable, themed ‘building emotional resilience.’

The event was hosted by The Art of Living Foundation Nigeria and attended by business leaders across the country.

In his opening remarks, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasised the importance of empathetic and community-focused leadership in helping to bring peace to the world, stating that “countries around the world spend billions and trillions of dollars. I’m saying if they spend even 0.1 percent of their national resources on education and holistic health of their citizens, I’m sure the world would be a better place.”

According to the humanitarian leader, building personal connections among people through meditation will ensure peace, and build a better world.

The peace envoy, who was joined by Lanre Olusola, Africa’s premier life, mind, and behavioural catalyst, for a conversation, highlighted how meditation practice has worked in improving relationships between warring factions in countries such as Colombia and can help to address depression, create a positive mindset and also build emotional resilience.

The business leaders roundtable forms part of activities leading to the first-ever culture festival in Africa, which will begin by 4 pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre. Themed “Vibrant Africa: the rising rhythm”. The festival aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue.

Attendees will share and explore their rich cultural diversity while honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family.