Expect improved welfare packages in Kogi soon, Ododo tells civil servants

Civil servants in Kogi State have been assured of improved welfare packages and good conditions of service, just as Governor Usman Ododo noted that some positive interventions would soon be made to better the lives of workers in the State.

Governor Usman Ododo made this known while briefing newsmen after an interactive session with leaders of the organized labour in the State recently, saying things would be done differently to impact positively the welfare and lives of the workers and the entire labour unions.

Speaking at a meeting held with the leadership of labour and trade unions, Governor Ododo told the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour unions in the State that the meeting with their respective leaders was to review critical steps so far taken by the State Government meant to address the impact of the economic downturn in the State, especially as they affect workers.

He said, “We have come to interface with the leadership of the organized labour as usual because this is one of the legacies of our leader, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, laid down for us to continue.

“We had a very robust conversation with the organized labour, the NLC, the TUC and other unions in the State. This is an opportunity for us to discuss not only the welfare of civil servants, but the affairs of our dear state which we have all been elected by our people to serve”.

The governor assured the labour leaders of his determination to making the welfare of workers major priorities, stressing that the interface with workers would be a regular part of his engagement with critical stakeholders for the progress and development of the State.

Speaking on behalf of the labour unions in the State, Amari Gabriel, State NLC chairman, expressed happiness for the interventions of the governor in the welfare of workers in Kogi State within two months of his Administration.

The NLC chairman noted that that Governor Ododo’s candour and optimism in addressing matters arising from economic hardship as they affect workers in the State are second to none, adding that workers in the State are confident of improved welfare promised by the governor as the improved welfare is being realized within a short time under, what he described, as the most labour- friendly Administration in the history of the State.

Also speaking, Sule Ahmed Tijani, TUC Chairman, pointed out that the interactive session with the governor would strengthen the relationship between the organized labour and the Government, adding that Kogi State is blessed to have two former civil servants and trade unionists as governor and deputy governor in the current Administration.