Exclusion of LP logo halts election in Esan central, west, Igueben Federal constituency

Election for the house of representatives for Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben federal constituencies in Edo State was halted as a result of the omission of Labour Party (LP) logo from the ballot paper.

Although the electorate arrived early at their respective polling centers for accreditation and voting, but the absence of Labour Party logo on the ballot paper later stopped the election for the seat of the house of representatives in the constituency.

Reacting, Timidi Wariowie, head, voter education and publicity, Edo State office of INEC, told our reporter that the election will now hold alongside the state house of assembly poll slated for Saturday, March 11, 2023

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) will address the issue. After now, we will call a press conference to address the issue. The election has been shifted to Saturday, March 11.”

Read also: Roads deserted as voters massively turn up at Anambra polling centres

Meanwhile, some hoodlums snatched voting materials at Oredo Ward 4, polling unit off mission road, carted away the ballot boxes and chased away officials.

One of the security agents attached to the unit, said following the arrival of voting materials, some armed boys stormed the polling unit, which is a five minutes walk from governor Obaseki’s unit, and made away with the materials.

“The officials took to their heels and took cover at the popular Osula house on Lagos Street. Surprisingly, the police came and took away two persons, Kelvin Adun and Idogbowa Osula who were protecting us and the polling officials from being attacked,” she said.