Roads deserted as voters massively turn up at Anambra polling centres

Economic activities around Onitsha and environs were on Saturday paralyzed as electorates thronged voter centres to exercise their civil responsibilities in Anambra state.

The voters ignored the sit-at-home called by factional Simon Ekpa’s IPOB in the south east ,and went out in their large number in various polling units visited.

The economic activities and roads around Upper Iweka, Nkpor, Abatete, Nnobi and Alor communities were deserted over the people’s eagerness to exercise their civic rights.

Chief Ifeanyi Okafor said that Simon Ekpa who is in Finland had no moral right to ask eastern voters to sit at home and should go out to vote candidates of their choice.

“He is on his own and acting like he owes all of us in the eastern region. We will not allow it this time,” he said.

Okafor called on federal government to repatriate Ekpa and prosecute him for declaring war his people and Nigeria in general.

Rev. Sister, Mary Nwagbo, said that she came to her 034 Nwokocha Borehole in Nkpor polling unit as early as 9:00 a. m. to cast her vote and believef that her vote will definitely count.

Nwagbo said that she was at the polling unit since about 9:00 a. m. and yet to cast her vote at about 10:58 a. m.

She called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to up their game by keeping to time.

At Nkwo-Ide public square, Alor, Ward 1, voters turn out en mass to cast their votes to candidates of their choice.

A voter in Nkwo-Ide public squad Alor, Ward 1, Mr Okeke Obiagwu, expressed joy after casting his vote successfully after waiting for officials of INEC for so long before they arrived the center.

The same scenario was obtained in many other polling units in Onitsha and its environ.