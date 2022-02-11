Excitement builds as 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon holds Saturday

Athletes competing for the 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon are eager to be on the starting line on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Spectacular performances are expected to form the highlights of this year’s edition of the world’s fastest-growing road race, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The traditional take-off point for the Silver-label race remains the iconic National Stadium, Surulere, as with past editions of the race.

This was revealed at the world press conference held at the Access Bank Towers in Oniru on Friday which had in attendance top sponsors, organisers of the event, athletes, as well as some of the country’s top sports administrators.

Tonobok Okowa, president, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), lauded the giant strides the marathon has made since its inception seven years ago.

“I want to give kudos to Access Bank and the other sponsors for the good work they are doing to sustain the marathon. After just two editions, the marathon was given a bronze label so we should appreciate them for this. On Saturday we are going to witness another good performance from the athletes and I’m sure we are going to be very proud of them, ” Okowa noted.

Sola Aiyepeku, chairman of, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), reiterated the support of the Lagos State Government in supporting the marathon since its inception.

“It’s a privilege for me to have been a part of the Access Bank Marathon from the planning stage, down to implementation, and here we are at the seventh edition. I want to say well done to organisers and our sponsors. Your patience and incremental investment have not gone unnoticed. The strides being made by the marathon is a total buy-in for Lagos State, and we will do everything to ensure it continues,” he said.

Amaechi Okobi, head of communications and external affairs, Access Bank, urged the athletes to be well prepared for the race and to stay hydrated whilst pushing themselves to do the impossible.

Bukola Olopade, the chief consultant, Access Bank Marathon, thanked the sponsors for their continued support and dedication towards the continued success of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Yusuf Alli, general manager, Access Bank Marathon, disclosed that the 10km race was making a return after being suspended at the last edition due to Covid-19 protocols, and spy cameras would be in use at this edition of the race.