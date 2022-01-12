Access Bank dissociate itself, subsidiaries from Ponzi scheme

The management of Access Bank Plc and its subsidiaries on Tuesday January 12 informed the public of an online investment entity known and described as “Access Capital Investment Platform”.

Access Bank said in a disclaimer that “Access Capital Investment Platform” has been soliciting members of the public to invest into its Access Capital Investment products promising mouth-watering returns on investment.

Access Bank Plc has therefore dissociated itself, affiliates, subsidiaries and/or proxies from the activities, contract, claims or business engagements of Access Capital Investment Platform.

“Access Capital Investment Platform is not an affiliate nor subsidiary of Access Bank Plc and it would be at the risk of anyone who invests in any of the Access Capital Investment packages/products, as Access Bank Plc would not be responsible for any loss, damages, refund whatsoever that may arise therefrom. Relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies have been notified,” the bank said in a January 12 disclaimer signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Company Secretary.

Our check shows that the Access Capital Investment Platform said its “website created by Mr Patrick Samuel falls in ‘BUSINESS’ line of business”, adding that “You can visit us offline at our office located at: NO: one (1) apapa road Lagos state, apapa road, Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria 09037319093.”

According to the promoters of the Ponzi scheme, “We trade on with binary basically crypto currency e.g Bitcoin. Once you invest a certain amount in Naira then we convert it to dollar to invest in the bitcoin mining site. In less than 1 hour we are getting times three of what we invest in dollar. At this point in time we will have to convert it to Naira. So you take times 2 of the money and we…. HOW (ACCESS CAPITAL INVESTMENT ) WORKS_* N5,000———N10,000; N10,000—–N20,000; N20,000—–N40,000; N40,000—–N80,000; N50,000—–N100,000”.