Ex-envoy’s daughter says her parents were denied visas for fear of Japa 

Bolanle Olukanni, the daughter of Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, the former Nigerian Commissioner to Australia between 2011 and 2015, has lamented that her parents were denied visas because of fear they won’t return.

Olukanni who shared her frustration with having a Nigerian passport via her X handle on Monday said her father who was a retired ambassador who lived in Austria for three years was denied a visa alongside his mum over fear of returning to the country.

She wrote, “I just want you guys to know that the Nigeria passport has been bastardized. My father is a retired Ambassador who lived and served in Austria for three years.

“He applied for a Schengen visa alongside my mum, and the Austrian embassy denied their visas.

She also lamented that 30 years of her father’s service to the country as a foreign service officer was disrespected.

“Do you realize the lack of diplomacy and courtesy and disregard for a country you have to have to deny a former foreign service officer a visa? A Foreign Service officer who served for 30 years and has been to over 30 countries.”

She further expressed her frustrations with the consulate, which thought her father wanted to stay in Austria, adding, “They think he wants to go to Japan. I’m so insulted. Lord.”