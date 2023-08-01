Euphoria star, Angus Cloud, dies at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who played Fezco in the HBO Drama, “Euphoria” has died.

He was 25 years old.

His family announced his demise in a statement on Monday.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope his passing can remind others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family wrote.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added. “We ask for privacy now as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.