FX pressure piles as dealers bid at N900

Foreign exchange (FX) pressure has continued to grow as dealers bid for a dollar at N900. This nears the Economist Intelligence Unit’s prediction of dollar crossing N1,000 by 2027.

The average rate is forecast at N815 to US$1 in 2024, sliding to N1,018 to US$1 by the end of 2027, with a spread of 10-15 percent against the black-market over the period, a new report by EIU stated.

But the dollar crossed N800 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window, Nigeria’s official FX market on July 14, 2023. At the parallel market, popularly called black market, dollars are currently trading at N870 as of Monday.

During the FX auction on Friday, Willing buyers and sellers maintained bids as high as N799.50 per dollar, which was stronger than N869 per dollar on Thursday and N845/$1 bid on Wednesday.

The market auction also recorded lower bids of N465.00, stronger than N730.00, bid maintained on Thursday and Wednesday at the I&E window.

One of the customers of a tier one bank with strong regional footprint last week July 25, 2023 bid at N800 per dollar but was rejected on July 27, 2023.

On Monday the customer was advised by his bank to bid at N900 per dollar. “These people are making the dollar high,” the customer said.

The customer who has been weary of being turned around following a request for dollars, since October last year, “that’s the bid letter I sent last week, only for my account officer to tell me this morning that I should bid for 900,” the customer told BusinessDay.

“Until there is enough supply to meet FX demand the ability to stabilize the exchange rate will be difficult and might force the CBN to use its limited reserves to intervene to stabilise the rate, Yemi Kale, partner & chief economist, KPMG Nigeria, said.

Read also: BOJ’s move sends Yen to fresh low, markets await RBA’s call

He said the demand also includes speculators who are watching the supply and have observed it will be difficult to keep rates stable.

According to him, supply has to come from oil sales but also more from autonomous sources including Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as well as home remittances and export oriented enterprises.

“Unfortunately, for now confidence is very low and as a result, foreign investors as well as most domestic investors prefer to hold dollar denominated assets so as to hedge against inflation and depreciation of their assets. All of this is fuelling demand and inadequate supply. Until confidence and steady inflow is observed it is likely this will continue for now,” Kale said.

FX inflow into the Nigerian economy decreased -3 percent quarter-on-quarter (q/q) and -7 percent year-on-year ( y/y) to $17.2 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 acording to the data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), compiled by the FMDQ.

Read also: Airlines’ $812m trapped funds increase pressure on FX, external reserves

The figure consisted of autonomous FX inflow of $10.0 billion, down -12 percent q/q, and FX inflow through the CBN of $7.2bn, which was up by 15 percent q/q.

Excluding Q3 2022 when FX inflow fell to a low of $16.9bn, the Q1 2023 FX inflow represents the lowest quarterly inflow since Q1 2017.

The downward trajectory of FX inflow since Q1 2020 is mainly attributed to structural issues, including low accretion to the gross official reserves from crude oil sales.

Additionally, until recently, restrictive FX policies by the monetary authorities limited the free flow of FX out of the country and discouraged foreign portfolio investors from importing more capital into the country, analysts at FMDQ said.