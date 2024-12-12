EU, others launch €40m reproductive health plan in 3 states

The European Union (EU) has launched a 40 million euro Strengthening Access to Reproductive and Adolescent Health (SARAH) programme in Sokoto, Adamawa, and Kwara states.

It is aimed at improving reproductive health outcomes for women and adolescents.

Funded by the EU, the programme will be implemented by the Federal Government in collaboration with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

At the launch in Abuja, on Wednesday, Muhammad Pate, minister of health and social welfare, expressed gratitude to the EU for its support.

He was represented by John Ovuoraye, director of the gender, adolescent, social health, and elderly division at the ministry.

“This programme will help address many of the health challenges plaguing Nigeria.

“We are extremely pleased and grateful to the EU for answering the government’s call to pool resources, both domestic and international, to tackle health issues collectively,” Pate said.

Gautier Mignot, head of the EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, represented by Anthony Anyeke, highlighted the programme’s four-year duration and its focus on improving health outcomes and empowering communities.

“Our wish is to continue advocating for accessible healthcare, informed choices, and strong partnerships fostered through effective coordination among stakeholders,” Mignot stated.

Read also: SRHR in Nigeria: A pathway to health, equity, and development

He urged partners to take proactive steps to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services for Nigerians.

Cristian Munduate, UNICEF country representative, emphasised the programme’s alignment with Nigeria’s broader health agenda.

“This initiative is a significant investment in Nigeria’s present and future. It is about building a healthier, more resilient nation where every woman, adolescent, and child can thrive,” she said.

Koesson Kuawu, UNFPA deputy country representative, said the programme would support sustainable demographic transition and Universal Health Coverage by focusing on gender and adolescent-responsive sexual, reproductive, maternal, and child health.

“The programme strengthens the inclusion of gender and adolescent-responsive primary healthcare at the national level and enhances accessibility and utilisation of integrated quality services at state, LGA, and community levels,” Kuawu explained.

Amina El-Imam, health commissioner, Kwara State, speaking on behalf of her counterparts from the other states, expressed gratitude for the support.

“The size of this fund means we can make a significant impact on the lives of children, adolescents, women, and all Nigerians.

“We must ensure efficient utilisation of these resources to achieve tangible health outcomes,” she said.

The SARAH programme will strengthen governmental capacity to coordinate and provide technical oversight for equitable quality services in the focal states. It will also enhance data collection, analysis, and the use of data to drive improvements at healthcare facility levels.

