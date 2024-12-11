SRHR in Nigeria: A pathway to health, equity, and development

In Nigeria, discussions about health often centre on infectious diseases, maternal mortality, and challenges in accessing quality care. Yet, underpinning these issues is a broader concept that directly or indirectly impacts everyone—sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

SRHR is a vital pillar for improving public health, advancing gender equality, and driving sustainable development.

But why does SRHR matter so much for Nigeria’s future? What are the barriers that prevent it from being fully realised? And how can we ensure that every Nigerian can access these fundamental rights regardless of their background? These pressing questions highlight SRHR’s role as a cornerstone for health, equity, and national progress.

What is SRHR, and Why should we care?

SRHR is more than healthcare. It’s the right of every individual to make informed decisions about their body, access accurate information, and receive quality healthcare without fear of discrimination or coercion.

It spans issues like family planning, safe pregnancy, the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and protection from gender-based violence.

Globally, SRHR is recognised as a cornerstone of human rights. Frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) highlight its centrality to health, gender equality, and social justice. For Nigerians, however, these rights often remain a distant ideal rather than a lived reality.

The Nigerian context: Gaps and opportunities

In Nigeria, the SRHR landscape presents a mix of progress and persistent challenges. Policies such as the National Strategic Health Development Plan II (NSHDP II) and increased maternal and child health investments have shown promise. However, cultural taboos, restrictive laws, inadequate funding, and gaps in service delivery continue to limit access to SRHR services.

For instance, Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate stands at 512 deaths per 100,000 live births, one of the highest globally. These deaths are largely preventable and often linked to complications from unsafe abortions, poor antenatal care, and limited access to emergency obstetric services.

Youth and marginalised groups, including adolescents and persons with disabilities, face additional barriers. Many young people lack access to youth-friendly health services or comprehensive sexuality education, leaving them ill-equipped to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health.

SRHR as a pathway to gender equality

SRHR is deeply connected to gender equality. When women and girls can access reproductive health services, they gain the freedom to pursue education, participate in the workforce, and make decisions that shape their futures.

Yet, without access to contraception, safe childbirth services, or even information about their rights, many women remain trapped in cycles of poverty and dependence.

Imagine a young girl in Northern Nigeria forced into marriage at 14. With no access to contraceptives or education, her chances of completing school or contributing to her community’s economy diminish drastically. Addressing SRHR is not just about health—it’s about empowerment, equity, and unlocking the potential of half the population.

An economic imperative

Beyond its social implications, SRHR also makes economic sense. Studies show that every dollar invested in family planning saves governments at least three dollars in healthcare costs.

Integrating SRHR into national development plans could reduce healthcare expenses, improve workforce productivity, and accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth.

Imagine the ripple effects of fewer unintended pregnancies, safer deliveries, and reduced household healthcare burdens. Healthier families mean stronger communities and a more resilient economy.

The way forward

To harness the transformative potential of SRHR for Nigeria, a multi-dimensional approach is necessary:

Policy and legal reforms: Outdated laws that restrict access to safe abortion and stigmatise SRHR must be reviewed and aligned with global human rights standards.

Increased investment: Adequate funding for SRHR programs, especially in underserved regions, is critical. Public-private partnerships could help bridge resource gaps.

Community engagement: To address cultural and religious barriers, sustained dialogue with community leaders, faith-based organisations, and influencers is essential.

Education and awareness: Scaling up comprehensive sexuality education in schools and training healthcare providers to offer inclusive, nonjudgmental care can reduce stigma and improve access to services.

SRHR is not just about health; it is a foundation for equity, dignity, and progress. In a country as diverse and dynamic as Nigeria, ensuring universal access to SRHR is both a challenge and an opportunity.

By prioritising these rights, we can create a healthier, more equitable society where every individual—regardless of gender, age, or socio-economic status—can thrive.

The time to act is now. Nigeria’s future depends on it.

