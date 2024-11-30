SID empowers 20 women with disabilities on sexual, reproductive health and advocacy

In a significant step towards inclusivity and empowerment, the Sustainable Impact and Development (SID) Initiative, through the We Lead Project supported by HIVOS, hosted a transformative two-day capacity-building workshop in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The two days event, which held in November brought together 20 adolescent girls and young women with disabilities from the hearing-impaired and physically challenged clusters to build their knowledge and skills in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and advocacy.

Globally, approximately 1.3 billion people live with significant disabilities, according to the World Health Organization (2023).

In Nigeria, the UNFPA World Population Dashboard (2021) estimates that 32 million individuals live with disabilities, many of whom are young people.

Despite having the same SRHR needs as their peers without disabilities, these individuals often face unique barriers—including stigma, discrimination, poverty, inaccessible facilities, and inadequately trained healthcare providers—that prevent them from accessing essential services.

The workshop addressed these gaps by focusing on SRHR education, advocacy, and understanding the Disability Rights Act.

Participants identified the challenges they face and collaborated on actionable recommendations to improve disability inclusion in healthcare and society at large. These recommendations will be developed into a policy brief to support advocacy efforts targeting policymakers and government stakeholders.

Participants expressed the impact of the training. One participant shared, “I learned about my rights as a person with disabilities and how to speak up for myself.”

Another added, “I gained insights into my sexual and reproductive health and learned how to advocate for better services as a woman with disabilities.”

Speaking about the initiative, Gloria Williams, Program Officer at SID Initiative, emphasized the importance of inclusivity:

“Adolescents and young people should be informed about their sexual and reproductive health and rights, regardless of their disabilities. They must be prioritized and not left behind in our programs and initiatives.”

SID Initiative continues to champion SRHR advocacy for young people across Nigeria, striving for a world where everyone—irrespective of socio-economic or physical conditions—can achieve their full potential, free from sexual health challenges.

We Lead is a global initiative dedicated to empowering young women and adolescent girls often marginalized in SRHR discussions. This includes those living with disabilities, identifying as lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or intersex (LBTI), living with HIV, or affected by displacement.

Share